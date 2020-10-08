Sussex County Miners now associated with MLB

The Sussex County Miners, a member team of the Frontier League, a Professional Baseball League of 14 teams throughout the US and Canada, today announced they are now a Partner League of Major League Baseball.

”We welcome the Frontier League as a Partner League and look forward to working with them toward our shared goal of expanding the geographic reach of baseball,” said Morgan Sword, Executive Vice President of Baseball Economics & Operations, MLB.”

The Frontier League is thrilled to become an official Partner League with Major League Baseball, signifying perhaps the greatest watershed moment and milestone in our League history to date,” said Bill Lee, Commissioner of the Frontier League. “Needless to say, this new association enables us to extend the fan experience and expand the great game of baseball in all of our markets in the United States and Canada.”

”It has been my goal to unite all independent baseball teams under one umbrella since my involvement in professional baseball began. This association between the Frontier League and MLB greatly exceeds my expectation,” said Al Dorso, Owner of the Sussex County Miners. “This association will offer significant benefits to expand our market share, mindshare and heart share amongst our loyal fans and supporting sponsors.”

The Frontier League, as a designated MLB Partner League, enables us to collaborate with MLB to jointly discuss marketing and promotional initiatives to grow, expand, and enhance the game of baseball.