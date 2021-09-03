Sussex County Prosecutor

Sex offender sentenced

Thomas Ziniewicz, 49, of Vernon was sentenced to five years of probation and 120 days in the Morris County Correctional Facility, to be served on weekends.

He appeared before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi on Aug. 5. He was ordered to submit a DNA sample and pay fines and fees totaling $155.

He pled guilty on June 14 to Failure to Register, a third-degree crime. The defendant failed to notify the Vernon Township Police Department of his change in employment status as a person requiring registration under the New Jersey Sex Offender Act.

Ziniewicz was represented by Bruce C. Farrier and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Donald F. Cox Jr.

Guilty plea for fentanyl possession

Christopher W. Barry, 35, of Wantage pled guilty before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi on Aug. 2 to Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, a crime of the third-degree; and a motor vehicle summons for Careless Driving.

Sentencing is presently scheduled for Sept. 9 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus.

The defendant admitted to being in possession of fentanyl and operating a motor vehicle in Newton on May 9 in a careless manner.

The defendant was represented by Matthew Young and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Magdalen Czykier.

Guilty plea for heroin possession

Michael J. Soriano, 27, of Hillsdale, N.J., pled guilty before the Honorable Louis S. Sceusi on July 29 to Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, a crime of the third degree. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 2 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus.

The defendant admitted he was in possession of several folds of heroin when found by Sparta Police, who were responding to a report of a person possibly under the influence at Anderson Farms.

Soriano was represented by Thomas Militano and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Brent M. Rafuse.

Guilty plea for theft

Rachel Pier, 42, of Hamburg pled guilty before the Honorable N. Peter Conforti on Aug. 30 to Theft, a fourth-degree crime; and to violation of probation. Sentencing is expected on Sept. 23.

In pleading guilty, the defendant admitted to taking a cell phone left at a Hardyston business on June 4.

The case was investigated by Patrolman Eric Stickle and Detective William Varcadipane of the Hardyston Township Police Department.

Pier was represented by Shaun Russell and the state was represented by Assistant Prosecutor Donald F. Cox Jr.