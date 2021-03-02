Sussex County seeks an elections official

Newton. The Sussex County Board of Elections is seeking a chief clerk to fill the role previously performed by former Board of Elections Administrator Marge McCabe.

The county commissioners on Feb. 24 unanimously passed a resolution to create the “Chief Clerk, Board of Elections” position, with minimum salaries of $64,420 for 35 hours and $73,623 for 40 hours.

County Administrator Gregory V. Poff II said McCabe retired late last year and that the board of elections made it through the 2020 election with its existing staff. Now that it’s time to fill McCabe’s position, the New Jersey Civil Service Commission informed the county that her title was no longer available.

The county worked with the state Civil Service Commissioned identified the most appropriate title for the bipartisan elections board and after consultation, the board settled on Chief Clerk.

Commissioners Director Dawn Fantasia said the board of elections will select its new chief clerk, and the position will be brought to the commissioners for their approval.