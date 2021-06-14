x
Sussex County Technical School wins Model of Excellence honors

Sussex County /
| 14 Jun 2021 | 03:09
    (Sussex County Technical School Facebook page)
Sussex County Tech School has been named a SkillsUSA Model of Excellence for 2021.

The annual program recognizes the exceptional integration of personal, workplace, and technical skills into SkillsUSA chapter activities. This is the highest honor bestowed on chapters by SkillsUSA, which is among the largest student organizations for career and technical education.

SkillsUSA is a nonprofit partnership of education and industry founded in 1965 to strengthen the nation’s skilled workforce. Driven by employer demand, SkillsUSA helps students develop necessary personal and workplace skills along with technical skills grounded in academics.

Students who attend Models of Excellence schools learn and practice the skills sought by employers, including leadership, initiative, communication, teamwork, and problem solving.

The 24 schools nationwide chosen as Models of Excellence schools are being evaluated for top honors. The top three schools will be recognized on June 24 during the National Leadership and Skills Conference Virtual Recognition Session.

Apalachee High School (Ga.)
Brooke High School (W.Va.)
Cape Cod Tech (Mass.)
Catawba Valley Community College (N.C.)
Center for Advanced Technical Studies (S.C.)
Central High School (Wyo.)
Deming High School (N.M.)
Dorchester Career & Technology Center (Md.)
Elkhorn Area high School (Wis.)
Forsyth Central High School (Ga.)
Gordon Cooper Technology Center (Okla.)
Greater Lowell Tech High (Mass.)
Indian Valley Vocational Center(Ill.)
Lanier Technical College (Ga.)
Louisville High School (Neb.)
Lynn Vocational Technical Institute (Mass.)
New Madrid County R-I Technical Skills Center (Mo.)
Oak Harbor High School (Wash.)
Oneida Herkimer Madison BOCES CTEC (N.Y.)
Savannah Technical College (Ga.)
Sussex County Tech School (N.J.)
Thomas Jefferson High School (Colo.)
Upper Valley Career Center (Ohio)
Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education (Ariz.)