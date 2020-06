Sussex County. Sussex County Youth Orchestra 2020 (from top left to right): Ryan Nguyen-Academy of Math, Science & Engineering, Stanford University; Abigail Augustin-Sparta High School, Montclair University; Elisabeth Kay-American Christian School, college undecided; Lena Schumacher-Kittatinny Regional High School, Penn State; Natalie Ableson-Homeschooled, N.J.I.T. Ryan McQuillan-Sparta High School, Stevens Institute of Technology; Tyler Loos-High Point Regional High School, Tufts University; Jimmy Allison-Kittatinny Regional High School, Montclair University; Sriram Venkatraman-Mt. Olive High School, University of Illinois; Jessica Tang-Academy for Math, Science & Engineering, Fordham University; Abby Martin-Kittatinny Regional High School, Rowan University; Stacey Tang-Academy of Math, Science & Engineering, Johns Hopkins; Lauren Groff-Sparta High School, Penn State; Natalie Schmitt-Newton High School, University of Maine; Jack Scher-Sparta High School, The College of St. Rose; Cameron Ekeman-Sparta High School, Stonybrook University; Nashit Pansare-Mt. Olive High School, N.J.I.T.; Grace Maruska-Kittatinny Regional High School, college undecided; Kristine Bartley-Jefferson High School, Manhattan School of Music; Ryan Newell-Kittatinny Regional High School, University of Hartford. (Photo provided by Dawn Tedesco)