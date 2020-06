Wantage. Sussex Elks Lodge #2288 is offering take-out dinners on Friday nights from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The dinner menu is listed on the lodge’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SussexLodge2288. Dinner can be ordered by emailing the lodge at sussexelks2288@gmail.com or through a private message on Facebook page. Upon ordering, a pickup window will be provided. Payment may be made through the lodge’s Venmo account, provided at time of order, or by check at pickup.