Sussex Middle School will host is Annual Senior Breakfast, featuring a showing of this year’s musical Disney, Frozen, Jr., on Tuesday, March 24.

Breakfast will be served from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. in the Sussex Middle School Cafeteria.

RSVP by March 17 to (973) 875-4138. Leave a message with your name and the total number of guests in your party