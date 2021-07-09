Sussex-Wantage school board authorizes $466K for new well

Sussex. Sussex-Wantage Regional School District officials will soon hold their first pre-construction meeting on the Clifton E. Lawrence school’s well project.

The school board on June 10 authorized withdrawing $466,000 from the district’s Capital Reserve fund for the 2020-21 school year for the balance of the project, which is over-budget because of pandemic-related cost increases. The school district also awarded the water well improvements to Wallkill Group Inc. for $966,000 for the base bid.

Superintendent Michael Gall said the district has worked with the Wallkill Group before.

The scope of this project includes, but is not limited to, drilling a new well and replacing and relocating existing pumps, tanks, and chlorination systems associated with the underground water well to a new one-story structure.

“The conditions were they will be able to work on the new elements of the well system while we’re using on the old system,” Gall said. “Then they’ll transfer at a time that’s convenient so there shouldn’t be any interruption of service.”