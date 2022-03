Sussex. The Sussex-Wantage Regional School District Board of Education unanimously passed its tentative 2022-23 budget on March 24.

School board members Courtney de Waal Malefyt and Alissa Cecchini were absent. The budget is now on its way to the executive county superintendent of schools for approval.

The district’s 2022-23 spending plan calls for total expenditures of $26.6 million from the general fund. The district is scheduled to receive $2.28 million in special revenue, raising the budget to a total of $28.9 million.

The budget calls for a total tax levy of $17 million.

The budget also includes a withdrawal of $1.17 million from the Capital Reserve Fund to be used for the Sussex Middle School boiler replacement, Wantage Elementary School sidewalk and stair project, and Lawrence Elementary School partial paving project.

The budget also includes a $250,000 withdrawal from the Maintenance Reserve Fund for repairs and maintenance projects in the district.

The school board will hold a public hearing on the budget on Thursday, May 5, at Sussex Middle School before adopting the final budget.