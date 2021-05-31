The giving club continues philanthropic work

The Vernon Township Women’s Club was established back in 1972 and today’s members continue to follow the motto listed on their website. “To live is not to live for one’s self alone; let us help one another.”

And help they do, involving themselves in all types of philanthropic projects from baking and distributing Christmas cookies to nursing homes to collecting everything imaginable to benefit others.

Showcasing their knitting and crocheting talent, the Women’s Club is collecting donated wool on an on-going basis. These wizards of the knitting needles and crochet hooks have in their 49-year history produced and distributed tens of thousands of warm, comforting woolen items. Blankets are knitted for children for Project Linus, lap blankets for the Homestead Nursing Facility, homeless family blankets through Family Promise and 48-by-22 chemo blankets are provided to cancer patients at Newton Medical Center. Tiny purple hats are knitted and crocheted by the club for CLICK-a program for newborns and infants. Our service personnel are receiving comforting knitted hats to wear under their helmets.

The Women’s Club prolific knitters and crocheters include Ann Augusta, Barbara Fimia, Fran Janusko, Elaine Kuntz, Lois Marples, Liliana Pappas and Deb Piccirillo.

Member Karen Rothstadt commented, “Much like each individual person, no two blankets are ever the same.”

Proud of their accomplishments. The Vernon Township Women’s Club wants to make it known that the club has logged 21,192 volunteer hours in this 2020 pandemic year. According to member Liliana Pappas, the knitting and crocheting is a labor of love.

The Women’s Club , nationally, is comprised of 80,000 dedicated members who believe that they can change the world, one kind deed at a time.

The Vernon club purchases much of their needed wool and also relies on generous donations of wool. To donate or for additional questions, contact member Joan Danaher 973-827-0804.