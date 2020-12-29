The year in headlines from Advertiser News North

1. The mad dash to keep society functioning
A story about the local essential workers you don’t hear about as much in the news, including funeral director Aaron Tirpack of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin, N.J. With little time to eat or sleep, he lost 25 pounds at the beginning of the pandemic due to a surge of COVID-19 deaths.
2. Pandemic-driven house frenzy hits local towns
As New Yorkers head north, real estate booms in Sussex County.
3. ‘This is my community, too’
Sabrina Jennings’ first-hand account about racism in her hometown of Warwick, N.Y. spurred countless letters to the editor.
4. Shortchanged schools face a reckoning
Sussex County schools are forced to make tough budgetary decisions due to reduced state aid, and worry about future funding.
5. ‘Sick people are looking for help on their own’
A sick Sussex County resident struggles to find a place to be tested for COVID-19 peak-pandemic.
6. Getting closer to the source
To avoid crowded grocery stores, locals flock to small farms to get their food.
6. Businessman has ambitious plans for the old Rickey Farm
Businessman Will Brown’s plans to expand the old Rickey Farm, and the community’s reaction.
7. Vernon holds anti-racism protest
Activists lined Vernon’s sidewalks this past June at an anti-racism protest.
8. Quarantine Dogs
A look at the unique see-saw happening at local shelters throughout 2020: a surge of families stuck at home adopting dogs, contrasting with a spike in pet surrenders due to economic hardship.
9. Court holds Joseph Wallace in contempt for not cleaning dirt pile
One of our most-read stories from 2020 - after illegally dumping at a 75-foot dirt pile for over 8 years, Joseph Wallace is held in contempt.