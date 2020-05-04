This spacious Glenwood home offers privacy and community

Welcome home to this beautiful home nestled in Glenwood, a custom colonial on a cul-de-sac that showcases a large fenced-in lot on well over and acre of land. If offers privacy while being part of a fine, custom-built subdivision.

This home features four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. Enjoy living in a home with all of the extra space you need so you can stretch out and relax.

A large foyer greets you as you enter the first floor with an open space concept. A great room with a brick fireplace serves as the focal point of this home.

A formal dining room and formal living room allow you to entertain with ease. Another bonus is the oversized custom kitchen, with lots of cabinets and counter space, completing the first floor.

The bedrooms are on the second floor. A spacious master bedroom features walk-in closets and a double vanity. You will feel like royalty in this lavish master bath complete with separate soaking tub.

Another bonus is the large walk-up attic and partially finished basement, which afford you plenty of extra storage space and other options for recreation. The rear deck allows you to make the most of this lavish property.

A two-car attached garage with garage door opener makes this a great choice for a commuter. This home has central air and gas heat.

Call Kimberly Lasalandra at 973-814-7344 to find out how you can make this beautiful home yours.