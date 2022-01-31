This well-maintained and updated home has all the room you’ll need

Make 2022 a year to remember with a new home that gives you all the space you need to roam and play.

Pride of ownership is evident in this well-maintained and updated home, which includes three bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths. You will be impressed by the layout, and the great flow among the living room, dining room, and kitchen.

Keep your loved ones close in the gorgeous family room with woodstove, welcome on a cold winter’s night. All bedrooms are located on the second floor with the family room downstairs.

The country kitchen features cabinets galore and ample counter space, plus plenty of light to get any job done.

The dining room is just steps away with a large opening allowing and full sight lines between the rooms.

Upstairs you will enjoy wonderful views from the rear deck. The front deck also offers great views of the spacious front yard.

Other highlights include a two-car attached garage, spacious driveway, and private setting.

This home, on just under a half acre of land, allows you to enjoy the ease of country living without any sacrifices. Here’s a great commuter friendly location near Routes 23 and 517.

If you’re ready to make a change, the time is now. At this price, this well-appointed home will not last. Call Teri DeGroat for an appointment at 973-827-8899.