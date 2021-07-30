Three studies will look into the school district’s future

The Sparta school board agreed to spend about $100,000 on three studies that will examine the district’s future needs.

The board on July 22 passed three resolutions authorizing the studies, which will look at replacing two elementary schools, identify long-range needs, and report on the increase of new residents.

The district is required to submit a comprehensive Long-Range Facilities Plan. The school board unanimously approved spending $72,000 to hire DiCara/Rubino Architects to prepare an assessment of all five district schools.

The analysis of current usage will cost $6,000, the Facility Assessment and Report $58,000 , and the Long-Range Facilities Plan update $8,000.

School board member Robert Zywicki said with the influx of new people and residences in the township, the district should do a demographic study. The school board approved a proposal from Statistical Forecasting LLC of Dorset, Vt., to conduct a demographic study for $7,700.

The school board also approved spending $20,000 to have DiCara/Rubino prepare an options study for a new facility to replace two existing elementary schools.

“Is it feasible to put band-aids on things, seal cracks or patch up walls — or is it time to look for cost-effective ways to look for a new elementary facility?” Zywicki said.

Zywicki said the architect is expected to report back to the school board in December.