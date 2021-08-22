Two-bedroom condo offers a maintenance-free lifestyle

Why rent when you can own? Escape to the country and live the maintenance-free lifestyle of your dreams.

From this two-bedroom, two full bath condo, enjoy the best of everything with ample parking and easy access to the amenities of Great Gorge Village.

A wealth of recreational opportunities are close by, including Minerals Spa, golf, and skiing, surrounded by the stunning views of Vernon Valley. Enjoy the sights and sounds of nature from your deck.

This home is move-in ready. Whether you are a young couple just starting out or maybe an older couple who needs to downsize, this property will work for you. Rest easy this winter knowing you can leave your snow shovel behind.

Both levels of this well-priced home feature easy access to outdoor space with two full floors, one leading out to the deck and one with access to a patio.

Vernon is a year-round community. This is your chance to buy in at an amazingly low price. With easy access to Route 94, the location is also great for commuters.

If you’re ready to make a change, call Kelly Mitchell at 973-703-1424 for an appointment.