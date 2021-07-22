Two transportation projects in House bill

Two Sussex County projects have been included in the House surface transportation bill that recently passed the House of Representatives, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer announced on Thursday.

One project is the Lackawanna Cut-Off Culvert Replacement in Andover Township. The $1.6 million project is sponsored by New Jersey Transit.

The other is the Sussex County Guide Rail Upgrade Program on County Road 565 from Pelletown Road in Frankford Township to County Road 639 in Wantage. The $1 million project is sponsored by Sussex County.

Gottheimer submitted these two Member Designated Projects for consideration along with five others to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure earlier this Congress. State Departments of Transportation (DOT), Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO), transit agencies, or local governments were eligible to submit these requests to their Member of Congress.

“I’m proud to be working closely with North Jersey’s local counties, towns, and municipalities to request federal resources to help move these critical projects forward,” Gottheimer said. “With the House passing this bipartisan legislation, we’re one step closer in clawing back even more federal dollars to the Fifth District,” said Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5). “If signed into law, this federal investment will improve our local infrastructure and transportation, and lower the property tax burden on our residents.”