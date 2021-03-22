Ukrainian treasures celebrate the season of rebirth

Highland Lakes. Thank you to Daria Bonomini of Highland Lakes for sharing these photos of her Easter treasures. She writes: “Once again, I gather up eggs, open my dyes, light my candle and start creating little masterpieces. Even with the pandemic still upon us, the seasons change, spring is upon us, and Easter is around the corner. Creating these eggs is a joy and it makes one forget what surrounds us. I did a demo at the Warwick Valley Olive Oil Co. and will be doing another one the Saturday prior to Palm Sunday. People stop in and love to watch. Ukrainians continue this artwork throughout the world and have done it for centuries. I do miss my classes with my granddaughter’s assistance, Zoe! Happy spring!”