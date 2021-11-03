Upset in Vernon, county incumbents are returned to office

SUSSEX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (three-year term)
WINNER: Dawn Fantasia (R, incumbent) 33,988
WINNER: Christopher Carney (R, incumbent) 32,010
Scott Paul (D) 15,082
Michael Vrabel (D) 14,683
SUSSEX COUNTY CLERK (five-year term)
WINNER: Jeffrey M. Parrot (incumbent) 41,952
SUSSEX BOROUGH COUNCIL (three-year term)
WINNER: Jake Little (R, incumbent) 381
WINNER: Charles Fronheiser (R, incumbent) 351
Damaris Lira (D) 170
SUSSEX BOROUGH COUNCIL (one-year term)
WINNER: Nicholas R. Holowach (R) 415
VERNON TOWNSHIP COUNCIL (four-year term)
WINNER: Brian Lynch 4,766
WINNER: Natalie Buccieri 4,136
WINNER: Patrick Rizzuto 3,940
Andrew Pitsker (incumbent) 3,262
John Auberger (incumbent) 3,196
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (three-year term)
WINNER: William Gaechter (R, incumbent) 3,283
HIGH POINT REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION (one-year term)
Wantage:
WINNER: Elisabeth Schuman 3,007
SUSSEX-WANTAGE REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)
WINNER: Alissa Cecchini 2,815
WINNER: Dorothy L. Witte 2,792
WINNER: Danielle Zill-Barry 2,740
VERNON TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)
WINNER: John Kraus 3,667
WINNER: Theresa Scura Coughlin (incumbent) 3,651
WINNER: Raymond Zimmerman (incumbent) 3,644
Charles Cimaglia (incumbent) 3,637
Edward R. Karwoski 2,850
NURSING HOME INVESTIGATION
Voters overwhelmingly — 41,664 to 9,854 — approved the proposition asking the Sussex County commissioners to conduct an “independent, public, bi-partisan legislative investigation” into the state’s management of long-term care facilities during Covid, and to “consider every legal action necessary to compel the Governor and the Legislature to release all public information requested by Sussex County.”