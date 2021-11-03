x
Upset in Vernon, county incumbents are returned to office

Vernon. Three newcomers will join the Vernon Township Council, with the loss of two incumbents in Tuesday’s race. The Republican incumbents for county commissioner won re-election easily.

Wantage /
| 03 Nov 2021 | 10:19
SUSSEX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (three-year term)

WINNER: Dawn Fantasia (R, incumbent) 33,988

WINNER: Christopher Carney (R, incumbent) 32,010

Scott Paul (D) 15,082

Michael Vrabel (D) 14,683

SUSSEX COUNTY CLERK (five-year term)

WINNER: Jeffrey M. Parrot (incumbent) 41,952

SUSSEX BOROUGH COUNCIL (three-year term)

WINNER: Jake Little (R, incumbent) 381

WINNER: Charles Fronheiser (R, incumbent) 351

Damaris Lira (D) 170

SUSSEX BOROUGH COUNCIL (one-year term)

WINNER: Nicholas R. Holowach (R) 415

VERNON TOWNSHIP COUNCIL (four-year term)

WINNER: Brian Lynch 4,766

WINNER: Natalie Buccieri 4,136

WINNER: Patrick Rizzuto 3,940

Andrew Pitsker (incumbent) 3,262

John Auberger (incumbent) 3,196

WANTAGE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (three-year term)

WINNER: William Gaechter (R, incumbent) 3,283

HIGH POINT REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION (one-year term)

Wantage:

WINNER: Elisabeth Schuman 3,007

SUSSEX-WANTAGE REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

Wantage:

WINNER: Alissa Cecchini 2,815

WINNER: Dorothy L. Witte 2,792

WINNER: Danielle Zill-Barry 2,740

VERNON TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

WINNER: John Kraus 3,667

WINNER: Theresa Scura Coughlin (incumbent) 3,651

WINNER: Raymond Zimmerman (incumbent) 3,644

Charles Cimaglia (incumbent) 3,637

Edward R. Karwoski 2,850

NURSING HOME INVESTIGATION

Voters overwhelmingly — 41,664 to 9,854 — approved the proposition asking the Sussex County commissioners to conduct an “independent, public, bi-partisan legislative investigation” into the state’s management of long-term care facilities during Covid, and to “consider every legal action necessary to compel the Governor and the Legislature to release all public information requested by Sussex County.”