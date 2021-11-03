Upset in Vernon, county incumbents are returned to office

SUSSEX COUNTY COMMISSIONERS (three-year term)

WINNER: Dawn Fantasia (R, incumbent) 33,988

WINNER: Christopher Carney (R, incumbent) 32,010

Scott Paul (D) 15,082

Michael Vrabel (D) 14,683

SUSSEX COUNTY CLERK (five-year term)

WINNER: Jeffrey M. Parrot (incumbent) 41,952

SUSSEX BOROUGH COUNCIL (three-year term)

WINNER: Jake Little (R, incumbent) 381

WINNER: Charles Fronheiser (R, incumbent) 351

Damaris Lira (D) 170

SUSSEX BOROUGH COUNCIL (one-year term)

WINNER: Nicholas R. Holowach (R) 415

VERNON TOWNSHIP COUNCIL (four-year term)

WINNER: Brian Lynch 4,766

WINNER: Natalie Buccieri 4,136

WINNER: Patrick Rizzuto 3,940

Andrew Pitsker (incumbent) 3,262

John Auberger (incumbent) 3,196

WANTAGE TOWNSHIP COMMITTEE (three-year term)

WINNER: William Gaechter (R, incumbent) 3,283

HIGH POINT REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION (one-year term)

Wantage:

WINNER: Elisabeth Schuman 3,007

SUSSEX-WANTAGE REGIONAL SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

Wantage:

WINNER: Alissa Cecchini 2,815

WINNER: Dorothy L. Witte 2,792

WINNER: Danielle Zill-Barry 2,740

VERNON TOWNSHIP SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION (three-year term)

WINNER: John Kraus 3,667

WINNER: Theresa Scura Coughlin (incumbent) 3,651

WINNER: Raymond Zimmerman (incumbent) 3,644

Charles Cimaglia (incumbent) 3,637

Edward R. Karwoski 2,850

NURSING HOME INVESTIGATION

Voters overwhelmingly — 41,664 to 9,854 — approved the proposition asking the Sussex County commissioners to conduct an “independent, public, bi-partisan legislative investigation” into the state’s management of long-term care facilities during Covid, and to “consider every legal action necessary to compel the Governor and the Legislature to release all public information requested by Sussex County.”