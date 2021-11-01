Vernon announces Athletes of the Week and September Athlete of the Month

Week 3 (Sept. 27-Oct. 1)

● Senior cross country runner Kelly Witters led the Vernon girls in wins over Newton, Wallkill Valley and Kittatinny. The Vernon girls team is off to a 5-1 start.

● Junior Gage Moskovitz rushed for 311 yards and 4 TD’s in the Vikes win over North Warren. He was also named the Super Football Conferences player of the week and the NJ.com all group 3 player of the week.

Week 4 (Oct. 4-8)

● Senior midfielder Matt Rogers had one goal and one assist in the Vikings 5-0 win over previously unbeaten Wallkill Valley in boys soccer.

● Senior Kelsie Shinall advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Girls Tennis Tournament for the Vikings. She won two of her three matches at second singles.

Week 5 (Oct. 11-15)

Sophomore Jack Foco took second place overall and ran a personal best of 17:51 to help the Vernon boys cross country team defeat Jefferson and Hopatcong.

Senior captain and forward Julia Gregory of the field hockey team scored 6 goals, bringing her season total to 10. One of those goals came in a 1-0 win over Hackettstown in the HWS Tournament.

Week 6 (Oct. 18-22)

● Senior captain Lexi Vizzini guided her team to a 3-0 record in girls volleyball. She recorded 9 kills, 3 digs, 47 assists and 2 aces for the week.

● Senior captain Kevin Coulther led an offensive line that produced over 300 yards in a 33-6 win over Sussex Tech. He finished the game with 7 tackles on defense, 3 tackles for losses and 1 sack.

Athlete of the Month for September

● Senior Cristian Vintimilla has finished first in every conference meet this season leading the boys cross country team to an undefeated season and NJAC Freedom Division Champions.