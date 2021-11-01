x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Vernon announces Athletes of the Week and September Athlete of the Month

Vernon. The following achievements were announced by Bill Foley, Vernon Township High School Athletic Director.

Vernon Township /
| 01 Nov 2021 | 05:16
    Kelly Witters (Photo provided)
    Kelly Witters (Photo provided)
    Gage Moskovitz (Photo provided)
    Gage Moskovitz (Photo provided)
    Matt Rogers (Photo provided)
    Matt Rogers (Photo provided)
    Kelsie Shinall (Photo provided)
    Kelsie Shinall (Photo provided)
    Jack Foco
    Jack Foco
    Julia Gregory
    Julia Gregory
    Lexi Vizzini
    Lexi Vizzini
    Kevin Coulther
    Kevin Coulther
    Cristian Vintimilla
    Cristian Vintimilla

Week 3 (Sept. 27-Oct. 1)

● Senior cross country runner Kelly Witters led the Vernon girls in wins over Newton, Wallkill Valley and Kittatinny. The Vernon girls team is off to a 5-1 start.

● Junior Gage Moskovitz rushed for 311 yards and 4 TD’s in the Vikes win over North Warren. He was also named the Super Football Conferences player of the week and the NJ.com all group 3 player of the week.

Week 4 (Oct. 4-8)

● Senior midfielder Matt Rogers had one goal and one assist in the Vikings 5-0 win over previously unbeaten Wallkill Valley in boys soccer.

● Senior Kelsie Shinall advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Girls Tennis Tournament for the Vikings. She won two of her three matches at second singles.

Week 5 (Oct. 11-15)

Sophomore Jack Foco took second place overall and ran a personal best of 17:51 to help the Vernon boys cross country team defeat Jefferson and Hopatcong.

Senior captain and forward Julia Gregory of the field hockey team scored 6 goals, bringing her season total to 10. One of those goals came in a 1-0 win over Hackettstown in the HWS Tournament.

Week 6 (Oct. 18-22)

● Senior captain Lexi Vizzini guided her team to a 3-0 record in girls volleyball. She recorded 9 kills, 3 digs, 47 assists and 2 aces for the week.

● Senior captain Kevin Coulther led an offensive line that produced over 300 yards in a 33-6 win over Sussex Tech. He finished the game with 7 tackles on defense, 3 tackles for losses and 1 sack.

Athlete of the Month for September

● Senior Cristian Vintimilla has finished first in every conference meet this season leading the boys cross country team to an undefeated season and NJAC Freedom Division Champions.