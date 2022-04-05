Vernon asks for investigation of utility bills

The Vernon Township Council wants to look into inconsistent billing for sewage and wastewater.

The council on March 28 passed a resolution asking the township Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) to investigate the Sussex County MUA’s billing practices and report back.

“This is definitely a serious issue that requires a detailed attention and investigation,” council vice president Natalie Buccieri said.

The resolution passed 3-2, with Mike Furrey and Harry Shortway voting against it.

Shortway said he wanted a secondary plan included in the resolution because the township owned the assets and is ultimately responsible for the debt.

“And we’re talking millions of dollars,” Shortway said. “That’s why I said ‘no.’ I would just like a resolution that includes that we’ll be part of it. We own the asset. I know they’re responsible for the billing, but that debt will fall on all the taxpayers in this town.”

According to the resolution, the Vernon MUA learned that 700 residential units may have been affected by inconsistent billing, and notified the mayor and council that it intends to investigate further.

Buccieri said she believes it’s fair to let the MUA present findings.

Councilman Brian Lynch said, “I don’t think it’s the council’s job to be heavy-handed with any authority, any committee or any other avenue where we have to make decisions on things. We have qualified people on the MUA, and we owe it to them to let them do their job.”