Vernon boys lacrosse was ready for all challenges in 2020

Although the spring high school sports season did not take place in New Jersey due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the student athletes and coaches who participate in springtime indoor and outdoor athletics deserve recognition:

After a lengthy tenure as the assistant coach, Adam Coleman recorded four victories in his initial season as the head coach of the Vernon High School boy’s lacrosse program in 2019.

Coleman and the student athletes on his roster were very much looking to improve upon that win tally this year.

Among the key returning players for the Vikings this season included: Jon Alvarez (senior, midfield), Jon Parisi (senior, goalie and short stick defender), Collin Andriola (senior, defense), Tyler Struble (senior, short stick defender), Wisdom Hevi (senior, defense), Dylan Mann (junior, long stick midfield), Aden Moskovitz (junior, midfield), Joe Hagedoorn (junior, midfield and faceoff) and Max Morosoff (sophomore, attack).

“I have two seniors playing in college next year,’’ Coleman said. “Jon Alvarez will be attending and playing at Albright College. Jon is a hard working leader and a huge asset at the midfield and face off spots.

“Jon Parisi is a solid lefty goalie with strong leadership and character. Jon will be attending and playing lacrosse at Sussex County Community College. Second year starting defenseman Wisdom Hevi is fast and athletic with the ability to lock down opponents better players.’’

Pat Mitchell (senior, attack), Ryan Houghtaling (junior, attack), Ty DelRosario (junior, attack), Jonah Revelant (junior, midfield), Christopher Schnabel (junior, defense), Jeremiah Carfello (sophomore, midfield and short stick defender), Matt Tavares (sophomore, defense) and Jacob Mann (sophomore, defense) were among the newcomers hoping to make an immediate impact at the varsity level for Vernon this spring.

The Vikings were to compete in the Pooley Division this spring.

“We were really excited for this season,’’ Coleman said. “We had many players play year round and their skills have greatly improved. Our team’s biggest strength this year [would have been] experience and leadership. This group of seniors has worked harder than any group in the off season in a while and their leadership showed on the first day of practice and has not wavered.

“We [had] a lot of returning players with a lot of varsity game time. Many of them have played since they were sophomores. I think the biggest surprise [would have been] a couple of players that we have returning from early season ending injuries last year, who I feel [would have] contributed to our still young but now experienced offense-these two players are Ryan Houghtaling and Ty DelRosario.’’