Vernon couple embraces Monarch butterfly season

The warm winds of August are upon us, and so is the annual migration of the beautiful Monarch butterflies.

Each year, the popular orange and black butterflies are seen all over North America and Canada, mating and creating the “Super Monarchs”, the last generation of the season that will travel over 2000 miles back to their wintering-over grounds in Mexico

.Four years ago, Jon and Maureen Lasslett, long time residents and business owners of Vernon, became very interested in the migration, and educated themselves on how to collect eggs, shelter the caterpillars, and protect the chrysalisis, or the “cocoon”, in which the final metamorphosis takes place.

When the process is complete, in about 28 days, the butterfly “ecloses” (emerges) and can be released.

”It really is a fascinating process”, Maureen commented in their backyard Monarch butterfly conservatory. “We’ve had a lot of different hobbies, but this one is by far the most satisfying” she added. “The more eggs and caterpillars that you can protect from predators, and bring them through the full cycle, the more we increase the success rate of adults that will make it back to Mexico, where they hibernate for the winter and then start the journey north again in spring”.

“Milkweed is the only host plant that Monarchs will lay their eggs on, and is crucial for the continuation of the species”, Jon said. “The variety found most here in Sussex County, and that the Monarchs really love is “Common Milkweed” (Asclepias Syriaca) and “Butterfly Bush” (Asclepias Tuberosa)”.

The Lassletts now boast a multiple patches of both types of the milkweed on their property, and have begun their new season of raising eggs into caterpillars, and eventually chrysalises, which they are offering for purchase.

“Years ago, a fellow Vernon resident was bringing the Monarch caterpillars and chrysalisis into the schools’ classrooms, and I remember how rewarding that small investment was for my children and myself, for such an amazingly delightful experience”, Maureen reflected. “We love the idea of sharing this wholesome, organic engagement with nature, and feel that the investment in time and supplies to do it is totally worth it. And of course, the real reward is that we are helping to foster these wonderful butterflies and raise the migration”.

Just last week, the couple’s butterfly garden received special recognition as a “Monarch Waystation” from Monarch Watch, a nonprofit education, conservation, and research program based at the University of Kansas that focuses on the monarch butterfly, its habitat, and its spectacular fall migration. “We are very honored and proud of this recognition”, said Maureen. “Our garden and our conservation and preservation areas are a true source of joy for us both”.

From late August through October, the Lassletts head out to the local refuge fields, nets and tags in hand, to catch and tag the 4th generation “Super Monarchs” that are on their migration back to the hills of Mexico, an incredible 2000+ mile trip. Each winter, volunteers in Mexico search the forest floor for the wings of Monarchs that made it to the mountains, but didn’t survive the winter. Recovered tags are entered into a huge database, and the information is extrememly helpful to scientists.

“We’re hoping that one of “our” tagged Monarchs is recovered one of these years. It would be really exciting!” said Jon. From now until about the end of September, the Lassletts are offering Monarch caterpillars & chrysalises for $8 each, which includes one free pack of the Milkweed seeds with complete instructions on how to start your own milkweed patch. Extra packs of seeds are available for just $2.00 each.

Fill out the form at bit.ly/mojo-monarchs to reserve your Monarch butterfly experience today. For more info, send an email to mojomonarchs@gmail.com. You can also visit MoJo Monarchs on Facebook for more fun facts and participant sharing.Submitted by Maureen Lasslett, Vernon N.J.