Vernon Crossing Road closure is delayed to Sept. 24

Vernon. The expected road closure at Vernon Crossing Road has been delayed until Sept. 20, township officials recently announced.

The road will be closed in both directions at the railroad crossing until 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 24. Local traffic will be allowed for business and commercial access.

The existing at-grade railroad crossing pavement and rubber panels will be removed and replaced with new concrete panels and asphalt approaches.

The detour will take traffic to the closest crossing of Route 94 and Sand Hill Road but will allow only business traffic.

Eastbound travelers on Vernon Crossing Road will be directed to travel South on Sand Hill Road. They will have to turn left on Route 94, and then turn left at the intersection with Route 94 and County Highway 515 to remain on Route 94, which intersects Vernon Crossing Road on the east side of the tracks.

Westbound travelers wanting to use Vernon Crossing Road will be directed to travel west on Route 94.

They will turn right at Route 94 and County Highway 515, and then turn right onto Sand Hill Road, which intersects with Vernon Crossing Road on the west side of the tracks.