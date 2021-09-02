Vernon Crossing Road to close for 5 days

Vernon. Starting Monday, Sept. 13, Vernon Crossing Road will be closed in both directions at the railroad crossing. The road will reopen at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 17.

The road will be closed for upgrades. The pavement and rubber panels at the railroad crossing will be replaced with new concrete panels and asphalt approaches.

The detour will take traffic to the closest crossing, t Route 94 and Sand Hill Road, but will only allow traffic headed for businesses in the area, which will remain open.

Eastbound travelers on Vernon Crossing Road will be directed south on Sand Hill Road. They will have to turn left on Route 94, and then turn left at the intersection with Route 94 and County Highway 515 to remain on Route 94, which intersects Vernon Crossing Road on the east side of the tracks.

Westbound travelers wanting to use Vernon Crossing Road will be directed west on Route 94.

They will turn right at Route 94 and County Highway 515, and then turn right onto Sand Hill Road, which intersects with Vernon Crossing Road on the west side of the tracks.