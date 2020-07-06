Home
Home
News
Local News
Vernon. Deli Owners Honored
Scott Jahnke and Kevin Mitchell, owners of the Tracks Deli in Vernon Township were honored by Mayor Howard Burrell for supplying free daily lunches for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic
Janet Redyke
/
Tracks Deli
/
06 Jul 2020 | 12:11
Vernon Mayor Howard Burrell presented Tracks Deli owners Scott Jahnke and Kevin Mitchell with a plaque. (Photo by Janet Redyke)
The deli owners supplied free daily lunches to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Janet Redyke)
