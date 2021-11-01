x
Vernon Township /
| 01 Nov 2021 | 05:38
    Vernon High School holds first Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Vernon. Vernon Township High School held its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Red Tail Lodge in Vernon on Oct. 23. Pictured are (from left): Cathy Basso, field hockey, swim and softball, Class of 1991; Stefanie Gastaldello, head coach for field hockey and girls track; Denise Olsen, mother to swimmer Ryan Olsen, Class of 2004, who passed away; Lisa Parak Neary, soccer, basketball, and track and field, Class of 1987; Robert Trenz, head coach for boys swim and softball; Gary Sparta, first high school athletic director, 1973-95; Kris Michaels, manager and coach, 1975-80, inspirational award named after him, Class of 1979; Gail Werner Pickarts, tennis, basketball and softball, Class of 1985; Dan Murray, football and track and field, Class of 1984; Cathy Stone, cross country and track and field, Class of 1980; Jan Michaels, football, wrestling, and track and field, Class of 1979; Kris Peat, not pictured, soccer and basketball, Class of 1984.