Vernon. The Vernon Police Athletic League (PAL) Board of Trustees and members of the PAL youth mentoring program held a very successful food drive at the Vernon ACME on Sunday, December 6. The trailer was full, and the PAL distributed 26 turkeys, 3 hams, $225 in cash donations, $125 in gift cards, and many boxes of food to three food pantries in the Vernon community. PAL says “We hope that we are able to brighten our families in our community during this holiday season!” (Photos provided)