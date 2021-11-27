Vernon raises substitute teacher pay to attract candidates

The Vernon Township school board raised substitute teacher pay to $150 per day in an effort to attract more to the district.

The measure passed on Nov. 11 in a 8-0 vote. School board member Adina Leuthner was absent.

It’s the second time this year that the district has raised the pay for substitute teachers. The board on Jan. 11 raised their pay to $125 per day, acting on a recommendation from Assistant Superintendent Charles McKay.

Superintendent Karen D’Avino said as soon as Vernon went to $125 per day, another district in the county went to $150.

“We are extremely short on subs,” D’Avino said. “Our teachers are exhausted. They work very hard every year, but this year has been more of a marathon sprint. We really need more substitute teachers.”

The school board also agreed to reimburse the $125 Teacher Certification Information System application fee for any substitute who works in Vernon for at least three days. The applicant would front the fee, with the district reimbursing them after the three days.

The original proposal had the district paying the fee, but concerns were raised about the district paying the fee for applicants who then went on to sub in other districts.

“We’re really trying to incentivize people to come on board,” D’Avino said. “We want to make that process as seamless as possible.”

McKay said college students who have at least 30 credits and are at least 20 years old can now be substitute teachers. It’s an opportunity for them to fill in, even if they don’t have the $125 fee, he said.

“We figured in order to try to expedite the process and on-board some of our college students that could help us out, especially in K-8,” said McKay.