Vernon reintroduces ordinance regulating multi-generational homes

Vernon. The Vernon Township Council on Aug. 23 reintroduced its ordinance regulating multi-generational homes, after the previously adopted ordinance never made it to the township’s Land Use Board.

The council on Feb. 22 unanimously adopted ordinance 21-08, which changes the township code to require that owners of multi-generational homes pay a $50 zoning application fee and make sure that all living space was connected with a door to the remainder of the residence. It allowed the accessory apartment to have separate kitchen appliances, but required both units to have a shared entrance.

Township clerk Marcy Gianattasio said she should have sent the ordinance to the township Land Use Board for review but did not.

“This ordinance will go before the Land Use Board for their comments or approval before adoption,” Gianattasio said. “So we’ll do it the right way this time.”

The Aug. 25 Land Use Board meeting was canceled, but the panel is scheduled to meet again on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The board has 35 days to review the proposed ordinance and submit its comments to the township council.