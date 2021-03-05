Vernon renews animal control agreement with Franklin, starts trial with Montague

The Vernon Township Council on Feb. 23 renewed one animal control shared-service agreement, approved a new one on a trial basis, and set new prices for pet adoptions.

The council unanimously agreed to renew its agreement to share services with Franklin Borough. Business administrator Charles Voelker said Vernon police Chief Daniel Young and Capt. Keith Kimkowski both told him they would have no problem maintaining the service. “This is a renewal,” Mayor Howard Burrell said. “It worked out well or us, and it worked out well for Franklin.”

The council also approved a one-year trial agreement with Montague to handle animal control services for that town after Wantage discontinued its agreement with them. Burrell said Vernon had the personnel to add Montague. “It’s a one-year trial,” said Voelker. “We’re going to give it a shot.”

The biggest hurdle to serving Montague is its distance from Vernon; it is on the other side of Wantage Township.

“The chief and the captain looked into this and said they would like to try it for a one-year period,” Voelker said. “If it’s something worth sustaining, they would think about doing a longer contract. We realize it’s a long ride over there. We felt like this was possible to handle.”

Burrell said incentives were built into the contract to cover the long ride. When the township switched animal control over to the police, the township got good reviews, he said. “This brings money in, and we’re able to do some good things at no additional advantage to us,” he said.

The council also passed an ordinance to set new prices for animal adoptions. Dog adoptions will range from $50 to $130, depending on age. Cat adoptions will range from $30 to 60, depending on age. Adoptions of small feathered and furry animals will cost $20.