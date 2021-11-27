Vernon robotics club gets boost from Glenwood Baptist Church

The Vernon High School Robotics Club has received a grant from the Glenwood Baptist Church.

The amount of the grant was not disclosed in a letter from the church sent to the school district on Nov. 9. The district received the letter on Nov. 16. The grant was approved by the Alice Giveans Welsh Trust Fund, and the grant will pay for parts, supplies, and equipment to build robots.

The letter said the church will contact the school in the near future to discuss delivery.

“I want to thank Dr. Edgir Jean, who has been a friend to this district,” Assistant Superintendent Charles McKay said at the Nov. 19 school board meeting. “They have donated before through the backpack program. I can’t think him enough because he is truly a great person.”

Martin Pirringer, a volunteer with the robotics club, also thanked the church for the donation, and said he looks forward to discovering the amount.

“Robotics truly functions on donations, except for the stipends that the district pays,” Pirringer said. “I’d like to thank the Glenwood Baptist Church and encourage people to follow suit. We are in need of funds and donations.”