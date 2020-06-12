Vernon Rotary names scholarship winners

In the midst the pandemic, Vernon seniors submitted essays to the Vernon Rotary Club in hopes of being granted a Scholarship or Award to help with the cost of college.

Each year, the Vernon Rotary grants three Citizenship Awards and one “Amos Phillips Scholarship” Award. Four thousand dollars, four awards, and one recipient may receive both. Since the club was founded, Vernon Township students have been awarded $192,000.

This year’s Vernon Rotary award recipients are:

The Amos Phillips Memorial Scholarship went to Hailey Minter

The Vernon Township Rotary Citizenship Award were given to Hannah Van Blarcom, Larissa Trongon, Hailey Minter