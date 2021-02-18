Vernon school board members resign, applicants sought to fill vacancies

Vernon. The Vernon Township school board accepted the resignation of two members on Feb. 11 and plans to fill the seats at its March 11 meeting.

Board member Brad Sparta submitted his resignation effective Jan. 22.

“I’d like to thank Mr. Sparta for his dedication and amount of hours he spent here as a board member,” said assistant superintendent Charles McKay. “It’s not easy to be a board member. It usually takes a toll on the person because of the hours that they spend. Mr. Sparta and his family have dedicated their time.”

School board member Mark Cilli also resigned, effective March 1. He recently led the contract negotiations with the Vernon Township Education Association and the Vernon Township Administrators Association.

“Mr. Cilli was instrumental in serving on the committee that helped hire the new business administrator,” Superintendent Karen D’Avino said.

Both Sparta and Cilli’s terms were set to expire on Dec. 31, 2021.

The board of education is seeking two applicants to fill the seats until the end of the year. To qualify, applicants must be a registered voter residing in Vernon Township. Letters of interest must be submitted by March 8 to business administrator Theresa Linskey at Walnut Ridge School, 625 Route 517, Vernon NJ 07462; or at tlineskey@vtsd.com.

There school board will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, to meet and interview candidates. A decision is expected that night.