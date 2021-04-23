Vernon schools will continue Covid updates

Vernon. Even with students back in school full-time, Vernon Superintendent Karen D’Avino said on April 15 that she will continue to send weekly updates to the community.

School board member Theresa Scura Coughlin requested the weekly notifications so that families have the information they need to make plans.

“These may be factors that shape their decision,” Scura Coughlin said. “I believe in letting everybody be aware so that the best decisions can be made by all parties to keep themselves safe.”

D’Avino said when she sends out a notification, she first sends it to the school board, then emails the faculty, before it goes out to the wider community.

“We’re still in the pandemic,” D’Avino said. “While things feel more normalized in some settings, it’s quite difficult for many families to make decisions, so it’s still a scary time.”