Vernon seeks new business administrator

Vernon. The Vernon school district is in the market for a new business administrator.

The school board on Sept. 9 accepted the resignation of business administrator Theresa Linskey, effective Nov. 1.

Linskey has worked in the Vernon schools since Feb. 11 as a permanent replacement for the former business administrator, Steven Kepnes, who filled the position for about a decade.

She was officially approved on Dec. 10, 2020, at an annual salary of $170,000, which was prorated for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. She didn’t receive a raise for 2021-22.