Vernon seeks new council member

The Vernon Township Council is seeking a resident to fill a vacant seat on the Vernon Township Council after the recent resignation of Councilman Mark Van Tassel.

Van Tassel submitted his resignation to Vernon Township Clerk Marcy Gianattasio on June 25 and the township council has 30 days from the date of his resignation to appoint a replacement.

The replacement will serve until someone is elected on Nov. 3 to fill the remainder of his unexpired term. Van Tassel was elected in 2018.

Interested parties should submit a request for consideration with their full legal name and address to the township clerk. Deadline is Monday, July 13.