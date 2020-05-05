Vernon seniors pass petition for in-person graduation

Vernon. Members of the Vernon Township High School Class of 2020 is asking for the community's help so that it may have an in-person graduation. "Please consider signing and spreading the word so we can have an in person graduation ceremony!!" says the request from Hailey Minter, who provided a link to a petition at change.org titled "In-person Graduation Ceremony for VTHS Class of 2020! Postpone a ceremony!" (bit.ly/2W9diPb). The request reads: "COVID-19 has affected the lives of all High School all around the country, but has also hit hard on the VTHS Class of 2020! Thus being said, Senior Celebrations and Graduation should be postponed until a later date if not safe, not moved virtually. We all deserve more than a virtual celebration. Although a nice gesture, we have worked way too hard to graduate in our living room. We know that the amazing VTHS faculty and administrators will try their very best to make this right for us! We have earned the right to walk onto the football field flooded with cheers and encouragement from our classmates as we receive our diplomas. We deserve the chance to throw our caps into the air, standing side by side with the classmates who shaped us into the young adults we are today. We have also endured so much in the past few months, and are longing for one last chance to say goodbye to the school that will forever hold a special place in our hearts. All the seniors ask for is for these celebrations to happen in person. Please push them to a later, safer date if necessary so that we can experience true, traditional celebrations." (Please see related story on page 2.)