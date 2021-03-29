Vernon students solve school’s shield problem

Vernon. Mr. Dominic Demsak (pictured, right) worked with his construction facilities management students at Vernon Township High School to adjust the desk shields that help keep staff and students safe from the spread of Covid-19. He guided his class to problem-solve the footprint issue, in which the shields were too wide for most of the students’ desks. With a little ingenuity and a few tweaks, the shields now function significantly better while the distraction of their previous failures has been eliminated. (Photo provided)