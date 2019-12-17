Vernon tables short-term rental ordinance

The Vernon Township Council on Monday, Dec. 9, tabled its ordinance on short-term rentals after Councilwoman Sandra Ooms questioned why it would restrict short-term rentals to the owner’s primary residences.

According to the draft of the ordinance short-term rentals would be allowed in condominiums where the association bylaws allows them, single family residences, a unit in a two-family residence, no more than one unit in a multi-family residence and no more than one room in a single-family residence, where the room shares a common kitchen and bathroom with the occupant.

In all cases, the home must be the owner’s principal residence. In the case of two-family homes, the owner must make the other unit his principal residence.

“How many people are going to rent out their primary home?” she said. “To me, that doesn’t make sense.”

The ordinance also requires property owners to have a short-term rental permit, which would be valid for a year from its issuance.

Mayor Harry Shortway said most short-term rentals involve owners renting out a room in their home while they are living there.

“I’ve been working on this for 20 months trying to get it through,” Shortway said. “At this time, it should be tabled until the first of the year when Dr. Burrell becomes mayor and we can have his input on this.”

Shortway will join the Township Council in January along with Kelly Weller. Ooms and Councilman Patrick Curreri did not seek re-election.

Council President Jean Murphy said the ordinance was sent to the Land Use Board and sent back without comment.