Vernon to begin interviews for Special Services director

The Vernon Township School District plans to conduct interviews this week and next week to fill its vacant director of Special Services position.

At the Jan. 21 school board meeting, Superintendent Karen D’Avino said her plan was to begin interviews on either Jan. 26 and 27 or Feb. 3 and 4.

The posting closed on Jan. 18. D’Avino said the district received 23 applications and recommended four of them to advance in the interview process.

D’Avino also said many teachers, administrators, and members of the district’s Child Study Team volunteered to be a part of the interview committee. Also to join the committee are Special Services Committee chair Theresa Scura-Coughlin, school board vice president Kelly Mitchell, and school board member Jennifer Pellet.

The Special Education Parental Advisory Group said the director should have hands-on classroom experience with special education students, will be available to parents, bring passion for and knowledge of special education, and be willing to collaborate with their group.

D’Avino posted for interims because she had to replace two of three administrators. The former director, Deb Merrill, retired after 2019-20 school year, and one of the special services supervisors had to miss time early in the term.

After the posting went up for the interims, the supervisor returned to school.

She had received seven applications for interim director of special services and screened five of them on Oct. 7 over Zoom. She did not appoint any of those five applicants.