Vernon to use Open Space money for new trail

The Vernon Township Council on June 14 approved the use of about $107,000 from the township’s Open Space Trust Fund to create a trail for walking and bicycling.

The money will be put toward the engineering design and construction, at a maximum of $106,604.

The estimated cost of just the walking trail is estimated at $195,000. The trail would begin at the Township Municipal Center and wind toward the Police Athletic League property. From there, it turns left onto the Baldwin property toward Black Creek Drive and to the proposed bike pump track area.