Vernon. Right before Christmas break, members of the Vernon Township High School Key Club traveled to the Harriet Tubman Elementary School in Newark to distribute donated holiday gifts to pre-K to grade 8 students. Under the direction of Tilly’s Kids, the Key Club collected and donated games and gifts to first and second graders. Tilly’s Kids is under the direction of Pastor Tilly Giresi and is an extension of the House of Mercy Mission serving the community of Newark. (Photo provided)