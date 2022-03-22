Vernon Township Senior Center opens for the first time in two years

Vernon. The Vernon Township Senior Center reopened on March 14 for the first time in two years after being shut down at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mayor Howard Burrell reported at the March 14 township council meeting that the center was open to full access to township senior citizens, exactly two years after closing on March 13, 2020.

The only exception is that the center is closed to sit-down formal meals, as the Sussex County Division of Senior Services has decided not to resume the previously offered program.

Burrell said that instead of the sit-down meals, the center will continue to offer its “grab & go” meal-pick-up services for senior citizens who need and want the meals.

According to Burrell, the senior center was designated as a Congregate Nutrition Site. These sites are exclusive sites “that promote the health and well-being of older adults through the provision of nutritious meals and creative programs, usually five days a week.”

Vernon is one of three such sites in Sussex County. The other two are in Franklin and Hopatcong.

Burrell said the center was able to reopen due to the significant decline in Covid-19 cases over the past month. Vernon Township averaged five cases in February, an 88 percent decline from January when the township averaged 41 cases per day.

Burrell said decisions by Gov. Phil Murphy and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention that have relaxed mask-wearing guidelines contributed to his decision to reopen the center.