Vernon valedictorian builds benches for Eagle Scout project

Vernon. Michael Cheng, valedictorian of Vernon Township High School’s Class of 2021, has been busy working on his Eagle Scout Award. A member of Troop 912 in Vernon, he built four benches to be placed outside the school for students who wait for rides after school, or even for classes who go outside for fresh air during the day. As he plans to move on and attend Amherst College in the fall focusing on neuroscience, the benches will remain to serve many future classes of students. (Photo provided)