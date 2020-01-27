Vernon Valley Karate hosts winterfest tourney

The Vernon Valley Karate Academy hosted its annual Winterfest Karate Tournament on Jan. 19, at the PAL facility before a large crowd of proud parents and spectators.

Students from the academy performed in a karate competition that included both Kata, Kumite, and Kobudo.

“These students, aged four through fifteen, exhibited both competence and great sportsmanship as they put forth their best skills and determination. Competition was tough and these students rose to the occasion displaying both pride and courage”, said Sensei Tom Shull, owner and chief instructor at the Vernon Valley Karate Academy.

In the academy’s on-going effort to help the PAL provide for our community’s young people, a Kick-A-Thon was held that raised $1,100 for the police organization.

“Helping others is a value that we must instill in our children and their helping our community through these efforts provides such a lesson”, Shull said. “Our academy has been donating to the PAL for over 25 years. Combining our efforts with those of the police and other community groups has helped to provide our children with a safe and positive environment in which to grow.”