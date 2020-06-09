Vernon Women’s Club restocks food pantry

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club jumped into action after receiving an urgent email from Family Promise of Sussex County requesting help in replenishing their food pantry.

An increase in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic was depleting the pantry’s supply. VTWC program chair Linda Fuehrer reached out to club members and her own neighbors, and donations started pouring in immediately. In just one week, the club collected more than $1,000 worth of groceries for the food pantry.

Family Promise was elated with the donations which will assist families and individuals working toward housing stability and self-sufficiency.

Even in these uncertain times, the Woman’s Club is renowned for its immediate response when local agencies and businesses are in crisis.