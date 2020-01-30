Vernon youth advocates head to Washington for forum

Vernon. Representatives from Vernon are headed to the Washington, D.C., area to join more than 3,000 substance misuse prevention specialists and advocates from throughout the country for Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s 30th Annual National Leadership Forum. CADCA’s Forum will cover a wide range of topics – everything from how to prevent prescription misuse to addressing electronic cigarette use, trending marijuana issues and how to develop policies to reduce underage drinking. CADCA’s National Leadership Forum, will take place at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center Feb. 3-6.