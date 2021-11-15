x
Vernoy Paolini honored with NJ Women of Achievement Award

Vernon
| 15 Nov 2021 | 07:19
    After being nominated by the Vernon Township Woman’s Club, Vernoy Paolini (center) receives the prestigious New Jersey Women of Achievement Award from the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs. Congratulating her are (from left) Vernon Township Woman’s Club President Maria Dorsey, Vernon Township Woman’s Club member Maureen Blandino, New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs Highlands District Vice President Nancy Levy, and Vernon Township Woman’s Club First Vice President Anne Whitty. (Photo by Lisa Mills)
Long-time Vernon resident Vernoy Paolini has been honored with the prestigious New Jersey Women of Achievement Award from the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The award recognizes the significant accomplishments of distinguished New Jersey women who have demonstrated a strong commitment to leadership, humanitarianism, philanthropy, community service and the arts.

Nominated by the Vernon Township Woman’s Club, Paolini joins a distinguished roster of 150 past honorees including Mary Higgins Clark, Millicent Fenwick, Althea Gibson, former Governor Christine Todd Whitman and former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno.

Nancy Levy, vice president of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs Highlands District, presented the award during a recent meeting of the Vernon club. The club selected Paolini as a nominee in acknowledgement of her extraordinary accomplishments and the impact she has made on our state.

Vernoy Paolini’s contributions go on and on, but when asked if there was one particular project that touched her heart, she said Peace Day is special because it opens the children’s eyes to the world around them.

The Vernon Township Woman’s Club is proud to have nominated Paolini for this esteemed award and even happier that she was selected as a recipient. The club is a member of the New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs and the Greater Federation of Women’s Clubs. It is open to women of all ages from all towns who believe in making a difference in the community through volunteerism and philanthropy. For more information, contact Joan at 973-827 0804.

CONTRIBUTIONS
Vernoy Paolini’s unwavering commitment to education and community service is demonstrated by her seemingly endless list of contributions, including these:
Peace Day: Paolini created Peace Day in schools to awaken American children to the atrocities and human rights violations that occur around the world and here in their own country. This program brought her students face-to-face with Holocaust survivors, former child slaves, victims of violent bullying, and dozens of other speakers.
Fire safety: She spearheaded a fundraising campaign that raised $65,000 to purchase thermal imaging cameras for Vernon’s four fire departments. At the same time, she wrote letters to Trenton advocating for all towns to have such equipment and, as a result, the State purchased the cameras for every fire department in New Jersey. The fundraising money was used instead to purchase a smokehouse for the firefighters to demonstrate how to escape a smoky fire.
9/11 projects: Paolini has authored material for the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, and serves as a volunteer docent. She helped create national curriculum for the Red Bandanna Project, teaching character development, leadership, teamwork and carpe diem in honor of a 9/11 civilian hero. She also developed school curriculum on terrorism, including 9/11 and the Holocaust, for the NJ State Holocaust Commission.
And more: Paolini co-founded the Skylands Youth Symphony, served as president of the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, and served on the Council of Holocaust Educators. She arranged for her students to be the first New Jersey “Space Talkers” conversing with astronauts on the International Space Station, and brought students to Arlington National Cemetery for first Wreaths Across America day.