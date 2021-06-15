Volunteers needed for music festival

Sparta. The Sparta Education Foundation is looking for volunteers to help with directing the parking at Rock, Ribs & Ridges Music Festival on Friday, June 25, Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27. The SEF receives a donation for this activity, and needs help with the different shifts. It is easy to do, and you will be able to enjoy the music from the festival. If you have a high school junior or senior, they can earn valuable volunteer hours. To sign up for a shift (or two), visit signupgenius.com/go/60B0E4FA5AA2FA6FD0-rock. For more information about the festival, please see page 20.