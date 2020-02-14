VTHS Academic Decathlon makes it to states

The Academic Decathlon team from Vernon Township High School has made it to the state competition again with a stellar performance at this year’s regional competition.

Alex Amato earned the only gold medal among the regular team members in the science category. He also earned a silver medal in art. Others silver medals were awarded to Alexandra MacPherson in essay (varsity level), Erin Kelly in essay (scholastic level), Jonah Moore, mathematics and economics, Katherine Herz, language and literature, and Wesley Sanders in music.

Alexandra MacPherson also won a bronze medal in interview, along with Erin Kelly in speech, Jonah Moore in social science and music. Honorable mentions were awarded to Becka Terzakis for interview, Alexandra MacPherson for mathematics and speech, Alex Amato for essay, mathematics, economics, interview and speech, Erin Kelly for interview, art and language and literature, Jonah Moore for language and literature, Katherine Herz for speech, Michael Catli for mathematics, economic, science, interview and music, Olivia Vizzini for essay and music, and Wesley Sanders for mathematics, economics and science.

Alternate team members also performed well with Dylan Mann winning a gold medal in social science and a bronze medal in science. Yadhira Garcia won gold medals in art, language and literature, mathematics and science (varsity level). Vjosa Ukella won gold medals in mathematics, economics and science (scholastic level). Mia Annunziata won a bronze medal in art and music.

The teams will compete in the state contest the last weekend of February.